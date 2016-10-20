By NICHOLAS KOMU

Daring thugs broke into a house by drilling a hole through a stone wall on Wednesday night in a new robbery tactic that has hit the Majengo slums in Nyeri town.

The thieves made away with household goods and cash.

According to Jecinta Wambui, the owner of the house, the five-man gang struck at around 2am and stole a gas cooker, sufurias and Sh4,000.

Ms Wambui said perhaps the robbers used some sort of gas to drug them, because they did not hear them make the hole in the wall.

She said the family was asleep and she only noticed they were being robbed when she woke up to go to the toilet.

“Nobody heard a thing. I only saw the men when they were already in the house. It is like they drugged us while we were sleeping,” she said.

Neighbours responded when Ms Wambui raised the alarm, prompting the robbers to flee.

The robbery sparked a protest from area residents, who accused police of laxity after they failed to respond despite being alerted.

“I went to report that we had been robbed but the police told me to go and recollect my thoughts because there was no way anyone could break through a stone wall. They told me to report the matter later,” said Henry Kaberia.