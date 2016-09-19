By ESTHER WAHOME

By GRACE GITAU

Two patients died Monday at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital as the doctors’ strike entered the fourth day.

Most patients admitted in the wards were transferred to private hospitals.

Pregnant women were left stranded after the hospital refused to admit them.

“I arrived in the morning and requested to be admitted but the nurses refused. I have been waiting to see if they will change their mind,” said Ms Mary Wairimu, who was waiting at the hospital with her husband.

Mr Benson Maina, who had suffered a knee injury in a road accident, was in the process of being transferred to Mathari Consolata Hospital, a private facility that received the highest number of patients from public hospitals.

However, Nyeri Referral Medical Superintendent Said Shaaban said: “I have not received information on any deaths in the hospital. We have health workers attending to the patients who are admitted.”

At Karatina Level 4 Hospital, the script was the same. Patients booked for surgery were still in the wards.

A nurse at the hospital - who sought anonymity - said the patients were in bad state.

In the maternity ward, most beds were empty as mothers who had given birth were discharged immediately.

Clinical officers and nurses got overwhelmed in various public hospitals.

At the referral hospital, clinical officers were attending to hundreds of patients waiting at the consultation hall.

This came even as the county Health Executive Charles Githinji warned the doctors against absconding duty, saying their grievances had been resolved.

STAFF INUNDATED

But Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Central branch secretary-general Goody Gor said the doctors would not resume work until their grievances are addressed.

Dr Gor maintained that the union would not soften its stand on the matter until the county shows its commitment in employing more doctors and promoting those due for promotions.

“We will not report to work while we are overworked and denied chances to further our studies. These issues can be resolved, it is a matter of commitment,” said Dr Gor.

Over the weekend, Mathari Consolata Hospital recorded an influx of patients, especially in the maternity wards.

The hospital usually has an average of 37 patients but due to the crisis in public hospitals, the number has shot to more than 50.

The hospital has been forced to recall workers from leave to attend to the patients.

The hospital discharged new mothers on Sunday against their policy of not discharging on weekends.

“We have called in our billing clerks so that as soon as the mothers have regained energy after birth, they are allowed to go home,” said a matron.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that patients who required specialised treatment were turned away.

Public hospitals in the county remained open but only a few clinical officers were attending to patients.