By ESTHER WAHOME

More by this Author

A 22-year-old student has died after being involved in an accident along the Nyeri-Mweiga road.

The student, Sammy Njenga, is believed to have been cycling to the Dead Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) when he was hit by a spending car. He died instantly.

The driver of the care and the student were headed in the same direction when the accident happened.

According to Nyeri County Police Boss Masai Makau, the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control, causing the accident.

Mr Makau said that police who rushed to the scene took the body of the young man to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary.

He said the driver of the car was arrested and have the vehicle taken to the police station as investigations started.