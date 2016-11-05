By BONIFACE MWANGI

More by this Author

The Water cabinet secretary has said the Itare Water Supply Project in South West Mau will continue as scheduled despite objection from Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (Cord) leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Eugene Wamalwa said the project will benefit 800,000 people including those in Kericho.

“This is one dam that will play a great role in supply of clean drinking and irrigation water not only to Nakuru people, but even to Kericho and the surroundings,” he said.

Mr Odinga on Friday said the Sh38 billion project will have detrimental effects to the adjacent areas such as Narok, because water will be diverted from Mau Forest to Nakuru.

Accompanied by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to Galana-Kulalu, Tana River County, and later in Ganze, Kilifi County, where they distributed food to residents on Saturday, they told Opposition leaders to stop criticising State projects and instead facilitate their success.

They faulted the Opposition for hampering the implementation of projects, which are included in Jubilee administration's manifesto.

Mr Kiunjuri said opposition parties intend to criticise various undertakings so that they can reduce the chances of the ruling government to remain in power.

“I can promise you these people (Opposition) will bring all kinds of scandals every week until we hold elections. Their aim is to destruct us from delivering to Kenyans as we promised,” he said.

FOOD SECURITY

They defended the Sh400bn Galana-Kulalu project stating that although it did not kick off well, it has now started producing enough food to feed Kenyans.

The project has now attained 130,000 90kg bags of maize and according to Mr Wamalwa, it is projected to yield more once an irrigation system that is currently underway is completed.

Tana River Governor Hussein Dado praised the project saying it has come at the opportune time.

“It is now clear that this project is valid and of great importance. My people and those from the neighbouring counties will now wave goodbye to hunger,” he said.

At the same time, they wooed Coast residents to re-elect the Jubilee government in the 2017 elections.

They also signed a memorandum that will see the Devolution ministry, through the Special Programme department, purchase all the produce from Galana-Kulalu to feed citizens.

The Devolution ministry became the first recipient of the produce, a move that Mr Kiunjuri said will reduce transportation time of produce from National Cereals And Produce Board in Nairobi.

The 62,000 90kg bags of maize handed to the ministry will be used to feed six counties facing hunger in Coast region.