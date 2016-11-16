By NICHOLAS KOMU

By IRENE MUGO

A 32-year-old woman was slashed to death by her estranged boyfriend while she was walking home with her sisters in Nyeri.

Nyeri South police division commander (OCPD) Joseph Mwika said the attack happened on Monday night at about 8pm.

The suspect is said to have requested to speak in private to his former lover. Shortly afterwards, the man pulled out a sickle from his jacket and hit her on the head.

He then pinned her down and slashed her throat, witnesses said.

Mr Mwika said the suspect is still at large.

The deceased has left behind two children.

LABOUR DISPUTE

Meanwhile, in Othaya, a man committed suicide on Wednesday after a labour dispute with his employer.

The 46-year-old man attacked his employer with a machete after confronting her and demanding payment for work he had done, Mr Mwika said.

“I don’t know what happened before the confrontation when the man decided to attack the woman with a knife on the neck, back and left hand,” said Mr Mwika.

After the confrontation the suspect walked away and allegedly hanged himself with a rope about one and a half kilometres from the scene.