By Stephen Munyiri

Police in Karatina are looking for a woman accused of stabbing and killing her neighbour on Tuesday night.

Neighbours said the suspect, known to them as ‘mama Winnie’, quarrelled with Ruth Kabura, 35, before stabbing her.

STABBED

According to police reports, Kabura was found lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen at Jamaica area on the outskirts of Karatina Town.

She was taken to Karatina Level 4 Hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

The cause of the quarrel could not be immediately established.

BEER FEAST

Elsewhere, residents celebrated getting ‘free beer’ on Wednesday morning at Kangocho Village on the boundary of Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties, when a truck transporting beer overturned on the Karatina-Nairobi highway.

Some residents said it was a “God-sent Christmas treat” as they, some motorists and passers-by helped themselves to the beer.

Witnesses said the driver lost control of the lorry as the vehicle was going downhill towards Sagana on the steep Kangocho Hill near Kibirigwi shopping centre. It then overturned.

“Members of the public rushed to the truck and helped themselves [to the beer] before police arrived and prevented further looting," said a junior police officer who is not authorised to talk to the media.