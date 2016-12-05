By NICHOLAS KOMU

Three people died Sunday evening after a boda boda collided head on with a saloon car at Kimathi along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

The three who were aboard the motorcycle died on the spot.

The driver of the car escaped with slight injuries.

Nyeri Central Traffic Base commander Obadiah Rikura confirmed the incident.

He added that they are still trying to establish what led to the accident.

“At the moment officers are examining the wreckage so it is too early to give a conclusive statement. But I can confirm it was fatal,” said Mr Rikura.