Ward representatives from Nyeri on Wednesday demanded for the prosecution of Governor Nderitu Gachagua for allegedly ordering payments to a construction company mentioned in a case where three former county executives have been jailed.

Supporting the court’s decision to jail the former executives, the MCAs maintained that “the real thief” was yet to be arrested.

“We are happy that the small fish have been fried. It is time that the big fish, the governor, answers to the corruption charges,” said the Majority Leader Duncuan Gituanja in a press conference.

He said that the sentencing confirmed that was massive corruption in the county government noting that the governor should personally answer to corruption allegations.

“You cannot steal and be protected. He might have been saved by the Senate but the courts will not save him. The person who gave the executive orders must be personally charged,” he said.

This was the first press conference the ward reps have addressed since the Senate failed to uphold their impeachment of Mr Gachagua.

The ward reps noted that the same evidence they had produced in the Senate on the irregular procurement process had been used in court to charge the former executives.

GOOD PRECEDENCE

According to the MCAs, who supported the impeachment motion, the court’s decision set a good precedence.

They cautioned other executives of similar fate if they are found to be corrupt.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Baragu Mutahi revealed that the assembly had gathered evidence to charge current executives with corruption and abuse of office.

“We will not rest until the executives who have stolen public money are in court.

“We will release the evidence to the EACC to take action,” he said.

He, however, refrained from mentioning the names of executives the committee had recommended that they be prosecuted.

Mr Muhahi, who had moved the impeachment motion, said that though the senators downplayed the charges levelled against the county boss, he must answer to the wrongs happening under his watch.