By IRENE MUGO

A gang of twenty men Tuesday morning raided the Rukira Coffee Factory in Othaya, Nyeri County and reportedly stole 31 bags of coffee estimated to be valued at Sh830,000.

This is according to factory’s chairman Newton Nderitu.

However, Othaya OCPD Joseph Mwika disputed the figure, saying that five to 10 bags of coffee were stolen from the coffee beds two metres away from the factory store.

It is said that the gang broke through the fence into the factory at around 3am in the morning, and held captive four watchmen employed to guard the factory.

According to Mr Nderitu, the four were detained in different place within the factory while one was rescued by the police after he was found tied near Momwe River in Othaya.

RAID WELL-PLANNED

Only the coffee spread on the drying beds was stolen in the seemingly well-orchestrated raid, said Mr Nderitu adding they stole 20 bags of P1 and 11 bags of P2 grade of coffee.

“What puzzles us is that the coffee that was stolen was wet having been delivered by farmers last Tuesday,” he said.

He added that in order to carry out the theft, the thieves disconnected the alarm system that is connected to the factory’s store but did not carry from there.

“The stores have clean coffee of P1 quality. Luckily for us, they did not touch it, otherwise it would have been a greater loss,” he said.

The guard who was found by the river banks had been injured and was rushed to Othaya Referral Hospital for treatment.

OCPD Mwika said they would continue holding the four watchmen to help them with investigations.