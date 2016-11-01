By JOSEPH WANGUI

A court in Nyeri has sentenced a man and his wife to six months in prison each for selling illicit alcohol.

The two, Edward Muriithi and Loice Nyaruai, pleaded guilty to the offence before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua but said they sold the illegal brew in order to raise money to pay a hospital bill for their sick child.

But Magistrate Mutua observed that the two could have engaged in other legal businesses.

They were charged that on October 28, 2016 at Bellevue Village in Nyeri’s Kieni West Sub-County, they were jointly found in possession of 170 litres of busaa, contrary to Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.

In mitigation, the couple told the court that they were selling the brew in order to raise money for the treatment of their sick child who was at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“I have considered the mitigation but you should have engaged in legal businesses. Nothing prevented you from obtaining a permit. Illicit brew is harmful for consumption,” the magistrate observed in his ruling.