By IRENE MUGO

The National Environment management Authority (Nema) has given the county government of Nyeri six months to relocate the dumpsite that is within residential homes.

When Nema visited the site, Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi almost clashed with the authority’s director Patrick Ngatia “for failing to urgently act on the matter”.

Ms Murugi said the dumpsite was a health hazard and accused the Nema director of failing to act “because he is interested in the Nyeri Town parliamentary seat” in the next general elections.

“The dumpsite is a haven for all types of criminals who even rape women, yet they have taken too long to respond to our cries,” she said.

The officer in charge of compliance, Mr David Ong’are, told the county government to, from next Monday, notify Nema of the relocation progress.

“We have agreed that the county government will give reports on their progress in relocating the dumpsite,” said Mr Ong’are.

Ms Murugi threatened to take action if lorries continued dumping garbage at the site saying residents have a right to a clean environment.

“Most of us are suffering from respiratory diseases because of the [smoke] that come from the site. We barely open the window because of the stench,” said Mr Steven Njoka, a resident.

Mr Ong’are said all lorries (that deliver garbage to the site) are usually registered by Nema.