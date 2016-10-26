Joseph Maina, 51, was killed in the Tuesday dawn attack at Bishaaro Guest House while his brother-in-law was murdered in 2014 in an attack in which 36 quarry workers died.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A family in Gatei in, Kieni, Nyeri has lost a second relative to al-Shabaab terror attacks targeting non-Muslims in Mandera, barely two years after burying the first one.

Joseph Maina, 51, was killed in the Tuesday dawn attack at Bishaaro Guest House while his brother-in-law was murdered in 2014 in an attack in which 36 quarry workers died.

Samuel Kabiru, Mr Maina’s brother, said the father-of-four left the village last year in search of greener pastures and landed a job at quarries in Mandera.

“We buried Ronny Mweru end of 2014 and now we are mourning death caused by a similar incident,” said Mr Kabiru’s wife, Margaret Muthoni.

Mr Maina had lived in the border county since 2012 and had begun investing in livestock back home.

Mr Kabiru said despite separating from his wife, he was sending her money for upkeep and for their children’s education.

In the neighbouring Maragima village, the family of Richard Mumbi is still in shock and disbelief following reports of his death.

Mr Thogo, 34, was an orphan living with his ailing grandmother, Rahab Wangeci, 84, before he moved to Mandera in 2014.

HEARD NEWS

His grandmother, whom he had been supporting with purchase of medicine, broke into tears when she heard the news.

“We were expecting him in December over the festive season to celebrate together,” said his uncle David Mathenge.

And at Thunguma village, in Nyeri Central, Penina Wangeci has been rendered a widow by the Tuesday attack.

Her husband, James Theuri, 44, was among the 12 people killed and now his son who completed secondary school last year may not go to college.

Ms Wangechi said her husband was the only bread winner of the family of three and would send Sh4,000 every week for their upkeep.

“He loved his family very much. On no single Sunday did he fail to send the money. He went to Mandera because the quarries there pay handsomely. I got news of his death through his friends and the radio. It is a sad time for me,” said Ms Wangechi.

Her son, Patrick Mwangi, 20, hopes to pursue a course on animal food and nutrition but his mother fears that it might be impossible due to lack of fees following her husband’s demise.

Another family in Nyaribo, Nyeri town, also lost a son.