One person dies in accident involving government vehicle

Mr Rikua, however, could not immediately determine the cause of the accident.

Traffic base commander Obadiah Rikua visited the scene with other officers as well as the victims at the hospital before one of them was pronounced dead.

By IRENE MUGO

More by this Author

One person died on Tuesday after a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Education was involved in an accident along the Gatitu-Nairobi highway.

Three other people involved in the crash were admitted at PCEA Tumutumu Mission Hospital.

Traffic base commander Obadiah Rikua visited the scene with other officers as well as the victims at the hospital before one of them was pronounced dead.

Mr Rikua, however, could not immediately determine the cause of the accident.

“Doctors could not confirm if the driver in the government vehicle was drunk, but he is being treated at Tumutumu of chest pains,” he said.

The victim, a 70-year-old who was making a turn to Muruguru along the highway succumbed to his injuries at Outspan Hospital while at the Intensive Care Unit.

One of the vehicles was thrown some 50 metres away from scene of the crash while the other was pushed to a ditch along the road.

Onlookers thronged the road to get a glimpse of the wreckage before it was towed away by the police officers.

The residents now want bumps to be erected along the road to prevent further accidents.

This comes after leaders called on people to be careful on the roads during the festivities.