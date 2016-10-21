Sh1.2b released to pay NYS suppliers after Uhuru order

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Government has released Sh1.2 billion owed to suppliers and special interest groups by the National Youth Service (NYS) weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered government departments to clear the pending bills.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said on Friday that half of the money will be paid to suppliers who conducted business with the NYS and others under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) initiative.

“The tenders were given the previous year. The delays were caused by new processes initiated in verifying the payments which took more than five months,” she said.

Ms Kariuki had stopped the payments immediately she was appointed the CS end of last year, after the Ministry lost over Sh791 million in dubious payments leading to prosecution of its top officials.

“I have already received the report following a recent Cabinet meeting that ordered release of the funds owed to Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities.

All payments have been processed and forwarded to the exchequer,” she said.

The announcement came few weeks after President Kenyatta warned that government officers who fail to make the payments on time would be sacked.

The CS made the remarks at Kiarithaini Primary School in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, after issuing cheques worth Sh15.2 million to 59 groups under the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF).

She also launched County’s Digital Literacy Program and issued 78 learning tablets for Standard One pupils at the school, which was said to be the best performing public school in the region having registered a mean score of 275 points in last year’s KCPE.

Ms Kariuki said that the programme, which is targeting to cover 23,000 primary schools before end of this year, will position Kenya as a digital hub and be competitive globally.