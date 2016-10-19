By IRENE MUGO

More by this Author

Prices for maize, beans and potatoes could shoot up in Nyeri after harvests in the last season reduced almost by half.

This has been blamed on erratic climatic condition at the onset of the planting period that was characterised by a cold but dry weather.

According to statistics released by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, 640,235 bags of maize were harvested compared to an annual consumption of 928,156 bags while 161,785 bags of beans were produced compared to an annual consumption of 315,065 bags.

On the other hand, 471,000 bags of potatoes were produced compared to an annual consumption of more than 1.4 million bags.

Currently, the commodities are retailing at different prices.

The commodities are being sourced locally but traders say they will soon start getting the food stuffs from neighbouring countries.

BUY FROM NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

“If they sell at a good price, we could run to purchase them from outside country, the farthest being Uganda and Tanzania,” said Ms Virginia Kihara.

A 90kg bag of maize is retailing at Sh3,000 while a similar bag of beans is retailing at Sh5,400 with the prices set to go up.

According to Nyeri County executive for Agriculture Robert Thuo, extreme weather conditions, very high and low temperatures and frost attacks, have led to emergence of pests and diseases affecting both crops and livestock.

“Farmers should embrace technology in their farming and stop overreliance in subsistence farming,” he said.

He also urged farmers to stop relying only on rain for farming and instead focus on irrigation projects.

The short rains are expected any time from now but the Aberdare Region Director of Meteorology Francis Nguatah says the rains will be poorly distributed.