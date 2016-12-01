By JOSEPH WANGUI

Parents and educationists have commended Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i following the early release of the 2016 KCPE examination results and his notable zeal in transforming the education sector.

A Nyeri-based educationist and former principal of Kanjuri High School, Elijah Nguyo, termed the minister as bold and urged him to extend the reforms to institutions of higher learning.

“Dr Matiang’i should now work towards ensuring schools in the country are producing persons of honesty and integrity.

“The curriculum should also be changed to fit our economic status and society needs to curb unemployment. The CS needs support from all stakeholders,” said Mr Nguyo.

He added that the government needs to be supported in its efforts to bring sobriety and streamlining the country’s education system.

Mr Nguyo noted that cheating in national exams had reached alarming rates before Dr Matiang’i was transferred to the Education ministry in 2015.

EARLY RELEASE REDUCED ANXIETY

A parent, Mwai Waigwa, whose son scored 424 marks out of the possible 500, praised Dr Matiang’i for releasing the exam results early unlike previous years.

“The move reduced anxiety among the candidates and parents. The candidates scored honest marks given that there were no cases of cheating. This is the best way to manage exams,” said Mr Waigwa.

His son, Peter Mwai, who schooled at Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy and aspires to become a pilot, had scored 438 marks in mock exams.

A former headteacher, Immaculate Kabutha, observed that malpractices were reduced due to an improved working relationship between Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), teachers and the Education ministry.

“Private schools were teaching pupils in an exam-oriented manner and drilled them towards passing the exams only. Now all candidates registered genuine marks,” she said.

She added that previously, candidates would cheat by hiding reading materials in washrooms, copying from each other and writing answers on clipboards.