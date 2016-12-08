By NICHOLAS KOMU

A businessman who has been missing for the last four days has Thursday morning been found dead in his shop in Gatuaini in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The 90-year-old shopkeeper, identified as Kamau Wanderi, was reported missing three days ago after neighbours became suspicious when he failed to show up at his shop.

According to locals, the man was last seen on Sunday night as he closed his shop.

A search for the man started two days ago and when he was not found, police were called in to help trace him.

Residents and police were forced to cut through window grills of the shop, suspecting that the trader was inside since all doors were locked from the inside.

He was found dead on the floor of the shop.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were called in to inspect the scene for any signs of forced entry as they sought to identify the cause of death.

Nyeri South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Stanley Kamande, however, said that police findings showed no signs of foul play and that the man could have died of old age.

“As of now there is no sign of foul play as there was no break-in or any struggle so he could have died a natural death.

“But it is still early into the investigations and once an autopsy is conducted we will know the actual cause of death,” said Mr Kamande.