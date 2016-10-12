By KALUME KAZUNGU

There was joy and jubilation at Tchundwa Primary School in Lamu East Sub-County following the launch of the digital literacy programme by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Nicholas Muraguri on Tuesday.

The school received 70 tablets and their accessories, becoming the ninth out of the 110 schools in Lamu County to receive tablets as part of the digital literacy programme being implemented by the Jubilee administration.

Three primary schools, Mkomani Mahmud Bin Fadhil Girls in Lamu Island, Lake Kenyatta in Mpeketoni and Witu Primary School had received the gadgets in the pilot face.

Four other schools, Kiunga, Shanga, Mbwajumwali, Pate and Mkokoni also received the gadgets, with Mbwajumwali waiting for the official launch of the programme by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on October 28, 2016.

600 TABLETS DISPATCHED

Speaking during the event at Tchundwa Primary School, Dr Muraguri said the national government has so far dispatched 600 tablets to schools in both Lamu West and East sub-counties and that more gadgets are expected in the county.

He said the Jubilee government’s target is to ensure at least one million primary school pupils access a digitised learning before the next general elections.

He said the government was committed not only to dispatching the gadgets to the various schools in the country but also to ensure that teachers are trained on how to use them in passing knowledge to their pupils.

He said through the last mile programme, the government will also ensure the identified schools where the tablets are dispatched are connected to electricity.

“I am happy that today I am here in Tchundwa to launch 70 [tablets] to pupils.

“Tchundwa is the ninth school to receive the gadgets. We have so far distributed almost 600 laptops to Lamu schools. These gadgets are crucial for our children’s learning especially in the 21st century where people have embraced the digital form of learning and working.

“We are preparing our children to cope with the competitive and computerised world,” said Dr Muraguri.

Lamu East MP Athman Sharif showing Class One pupils of Tchundwa Primary School how to use tablets on October 11, 2016. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

THANKED GOVERNMENT

Lamu Deputy Governor Eric Mugo thanked the government for delivering on its promises including the introduction of the digital literacy programme which he said is now reality.

Mr Mugo said gone are the days when marginalised areas like Lamu were left behind, noting that the laptop project was a true reflection that all children in Kenya were and are in a position to compete effectively.

“We look forward to 2017 so that we re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta since he has proved to be a just ruler.

“Lamu County was marginalised for the past 50 years but today we can say we have gained a lot from the Jubilee government,” said Mr Mugo.

Lamu East MP Athman Sharif urged security officials to be alert and ensure that the gadgets are not stolen by intensifying their patrols.

“He also urged schools to improve security around computer rooms.