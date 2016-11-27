By GODFREY OUNDOH

Police in Samburu are pursuing bandits who shot and killed a local businessman along the Lolmorok area along Lolmorok-Suguta road on Saturday night.

The deceased, a driver of a lorry, together with three other people were returning home after ferrying vegetables to a local market when they were attacked.

They were accosted by a gang of three bandits who shot at them killing the driver on the spot, as the other three sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The gang that was armed with swords and a gun is said to have emerged from a nearby bush.

Confirming the incident Samburu Central Administration Commandant, Luka Chebet said the trail of blood and broken branches at the scene indicated that there could have been a struggle between the deceased and the assailants.

Mr Chebet said police have launched investigations and a manhunt for the suspects who fled after committing the crime.

“The body of the man had a bullet wound on the forehead and deep cuts on the hands and ribs. Police are tracking the suspects who fled into the bushes,” said Mr Chebet.

The survivors are receiving treatment at Samburu County Referral Hospital.

The body of the deceased was taken to Samburu County referral hospital mortuary in Maralal town awaiting post-mortem.

Meanwhile residents have urged the government to beef up security on the road saying it has become a hot spot for highway banditry.

“We want the government to help us even if it is beefing up security patrols on the Rumuruti-Samburu highway and even clearing roadside bushes,” said Samuel Ndirangu a Maralal businessman.

According to the residents, a motorcycle rider was killed and his motorcycle stolen two weeks ago at the same area.

Speaking in a different function, Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal said highway banditry should be tamed terming it ‘a vice that has already been overtaken by events’.