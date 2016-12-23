By GODFREY OUNDOH

More by this Author

Young people in Samburu have been urged to promote peaceful coexistence among Kenyans from different communities living in the region.

Speaking Thursday during a ceremony to welcome over 200 boys who underwent a 21-day rite of passage into adulthood, leaders present also urged the young people to be at the forefront in the fight against the spread of HIV/Aids.

Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda, who was the guest of honour at the event, called upon the youth not to be used by politicians to cause chaos.

"I want to ask our boys to know that we don’t have another country to flee to after burning ours. It is our own responsibility to make sure that we live as brothers and peacefully," Senator Lesuuda noted.

The boys from different ethnic groups who underwent voluntary male circumcision had camped at Uhuru Academy in Maralal for 21 days.

They were brought together as part of a peace nurturing process among Samburus, Turkanas, Kikuyus and Luhyas and other tribes who were beneficiaries of the initiative.

The initiative is the brainchild to Shades of Hope, a community based organisation.

Its director, Fred Kiragu, called upon parents to embrace the incentive saying it will build a peaceful Kenya.

"I want to thank all the parents who saw the importance of this to their sons and who allowed their boys to camp here for the 21 days.