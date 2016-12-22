Samburu county official arrested for demanding bribe

By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

Anti-graft detectives on Wednesday arrested a civil servant in Samburu County for demanding Sh10, 000 bribe to facilitate job acquisition.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Upper Eastern director Ignatius Wekesa said Lasi Letiwa, a clerical officer at the Samburu West Constituency office demanded the amount to help Joseph Ngugi (complainant), secure a job as a driver at the Samburu county government.

Mr Letiwa had already received Sh5,000.

“Detectives from the EACC office in Isiolo laid a trap and the suspect was arrested with Sh5,000 marked money,” Mr Wekesa said.

The suspect will be arraigned in court soon after consent from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mr Wekesa noted that cases of employment irregularities were rampant in the Isiolo, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Samburu and Marsabit were rampant.

“We are following up on unethical breaches, bribery, favouritism, nepotism, clanism and irregular employment in five county governments,” said the EACC boss.