More than 300 girls in Samburu County Tuesday evening participated in candle-lit celebrations marking gains in the war against female circumcision.

The girls who have been trained on their rights and made anti-FGM ambassadors by Amref for a period of three months converged at Wamba Girls Secondary School in Samburu West.

They were drawn from eight primary schools in three sub-counties of Samburu County.

They met away from their homes for the annual celebrations to mark the alternative rite of passage.

According to Amref Health Africa project officer in charge of Samburu County Meshack Lesurmat, the girls participate in various activities and competitions.

"At this time every year, the girls participate in Miss Wamba ARP beauty pageant.

"They sing, dance and recite poems to show their talents and levels of confidence on how they can face the world boldly," Said Mr Lesurmat.

Amref has been training and supporting girls in education as a way of uplifting girls from pastoral communities.