By GODFREY OUNDOH

A Samburu county official risks being impeached by the county assembly after admitting misappropriating public funds and flouting procurement laws.

Mary Ekai, the County Executive Committee member in charge of the Health and Sanitation Department has also admitted extending her stay in Israel for two extra days on taxpayers’ money.

Ms Ekai who appeared before the Samburu County Assembly Committee for grilling on Wednesday promised to return taxpayers money paid into her account before she went for an education trip to Israel two weeks ago, following demands by some Samburu ward representatives.

Sh1.3 Million was deposited into her account as per diem allowance for 14 days.

The county official is said to have spent more than Sh 3.1 million on foreign trips within three weeks at the expense of taxpayers.

She was grilled by the ad-hoc committee of the Samburu County Assembly set up to investigate the matter among other issues.

SOLO TRIP TO ITALY

Three weeks ago, the county executive officer made a solo trip to Italy for a week and allegedly spent Sh1.2 million. The purpose of the visit was to see various Italian hospitals for benchmarking.

She later proceeded directly to Israel to pursue a course at Galilee International Management Institute where she studied Health Systems Management course for two weeks. She allegedly spent Sh 1.9 million on this trip.

The same course is offered in Kenya by Amref Health Africa at a cost of Sh 71,000.

According to the Public Finance Act, per diem allowances are not supposed to be paid to a government official who is under full board accommodation.

Ms went to Galilee Institute with an officer from her office, David Onchonga, who was not cleared by the Samburu county government to go for the trip as the County Secretary Stephen Letinina cited lack of funds to support his travel.

It emerged before the committee led by Nominated MCA Modesta Lalaikipian that Mr. Onchonga who is a public health officer at the Samburu County Referral Hospital and the Malaria coordinator of Samburu County travelled to Israel after taking a two week leave from his office with the intention of taking his mother for specialized treatment in India.

DAVID ONCHONGA POST ON FACEBOOK

His presence in Israel was discovered after he posted on Facebook that he was in Israel.

The committee was curious why Ms Ekai was always accompanied to various trips and trainings by Mr. Onchonga. According to the committee the two had had another training at Strathmore University a week before she travelled to Italy.

Ms Ekai claimed before the committee that she did not know if the accountant from her department had deposited the money in her account.

She agreed with the committee that it was illegal in the country for a public officer to receive per diem allowances if their full accommodation had been paid for.

“If money meant for my allowances was deposited in my account I don’t know, because I have not checked my balance since I came back from Israel, if the said Sh1.3 million is in my account then I am more than willing to return it to Samburu County because its mwananchi’s money,” she said.

Her statement prompted the committee to ask if she was using a parallel account for her official transactions, which she denied.

Ms Ekai also admitted to have flouted procurement laws which saw the department lose millions of money.

BACK DOOR TRANSACTIONS

The committee found out that a total of Sh1.2 million was paid illegally to Bhogals Garage in Nakuru under her orders to repair her official car without following the set procurement procedures.

She admitted doing ‘back door transactions’ even after the county declined to pay for the cost after the company issued an invoice to the Samburu county government.

A total of Sh 118,000 had been spent earlier on replacement and repair of bolts on the same vehicle a month before it was taken back to the same garage.

Ms Ekai also faces allegations of spending Sh 2.8 million county cash to clear a freight of medical equipment from the Mombasa port.

The items are not in use as they have no spare parts and an expert to operate them.

The allegations facing the officer have sparked public rage among Samburu residents.