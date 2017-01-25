Samburu governor heckled for telling Gideon to support Ruto

By GODFREY OUNDOH

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal was on Wednesday afternoon heckled by mourners after he asked Kanu chairman Gideon Moi to support Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid.

Mr Lenolkulal was speaking at the burial ceremony of the late Samburu County Public Service Board chairman Mr Benard Saidimu who collapsed and died while chairing an official meeting at the county offices last week.

The Governor who is facing a strong opposition from former Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Gabriel Lengoiboni, had argued that the Samburu community had unwaveringly supported retired President Daniel Arap Moi throughout his stint as the head of state.

"My brother Gideon, your father retired President Moi has been so close to the Samburus. We have supported and walked with him all through his presidency without bias. It is now time for you to return the favour, support President Uhuru Kenyatta this year and then Deputy President William Ruto in 2022,” he had appealed.

A hostile crowd booed and heckled the county chief for minutes shouting that they would support the Baringo Senator for presidency in 2022.

Earlier, various Samburu leaders had called on the Senator to drop his hard-line stance and support President Kenyatta's re-election in the August elections.

On Monday, a section of leaders in the county threatened to decamp from Jubilee and join Kanu if they are not assured of fairness in party nominations.

Governor Lenolkulal and Mr Lengoiboni’s camps openly clashed before the Head of State over the Jubilee affairs.

The disgruntled leaders demanded an assurance of a free and fair exercise from President Kenyatta at a meeting convened at the county assembly offices during the president’s tour.