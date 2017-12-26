By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Police have launched a manhunt for gang members believed to have raped and killed a 25-year-old woman in Hawinga, Alego Usonga Sub-County.

According to Risper Owuor, the mother of the victim, Anne Owuor, her daughter a hairdresser at Hawinga Centre, left home for her workplace only to receive a call on her death at 3am.

Anne, a mother of three, had at around 3pm called home requesting for her kids to share some quality time with them at her place of work. Later, her brother picked them up and return them home at around 6pm.

The woman later called home and said she would be staying out late. That was the last time her family heard from her.

South West location Chief Simon Olwendo said he received a distress call from a resident who informed him that he had seen the body of a young woman at the entrance of Hawinga Anglican Church.

The witness said the woman was naked.

Siaya Police Commander Sarah Duncan confirmed the incident and asked the residents with credible information that would help the police in arresting the culprits to share it with her officers.