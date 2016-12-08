By LUCY MKANYIKA

A police officer in Voi, Taita Taveta county, has been arrested for opening fire on motorists at Ndii, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Voi OCPD Joshua Litukai said no one was injured in the Wednesday night incident.

Mr Litukai said the police constable Ngaleki Mkenya attached to Ndii Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) site was drunk and armed.

He said the officer had recently been transferred to the site from theMtito Andei SGR site.

“He opened fire on passing motorists as he was about to board a vehicle to Mtito Andei after work. His colleagues who were with him during the incident took cover and disarmed him,” he said.

During the shooting, a tanker transporting fuel to Uganda was shot.

The vehicle was towed to Voi Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.