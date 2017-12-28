Ms Lydia Wandoe, a guardian of one of the beneficiaries, said she was grateful that her granddaughter had received the sponsorship.

She said the programme committee had received over 100 applications.

Ms Mwarigha said the beneficiaries are set to join national and county secondary schools across the country.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Sixteen needy students from Taita Taveta County have received scholarships from Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly programme.

According to the figures, eight are from Voi and Wundanyi sub-counties while the rest are from Taveta Sub-County.

Speaking during a ceremony held at Equity Bank Voi branch, the sub-county’s programme chairperson Rachel Mwarigha said the beneficiaries are set to join national and county secondary schools across the country.

She said the programme committee had received over 100 applications from students in the region who had scored more than 350 marks in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) exam.

“We then shortlisted 50 out of all the applications we had received. We conducted an interview and visited them at their homes before [picking the beneficiaries],” she said.

She warned the beneficiaries that their sponsorship may be terminated if they fail to attain the required grades.

“We don’t want to hear reports of indiscipline. I urge you to work hard for you to change your families,” she said.

So far, more than 200 needy students are currently under the sponsorship programme.

Ms Lydia Wandoe, a guardian of one of the beneficiaries, said she was grateful that her granddaughter had received the sponsorship.