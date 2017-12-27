Man kills his wife by stabbing her 21 times

By BRIAN OCHARO

More by this Author

By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

A man killed his wife by stabbing her 21 times on Tuesday morning in Voi, Taita-Taveta County.

Jeremiah Mwabiso, aged 20, is said to have killed Miriam Awino, also 20, in his house in Ndombe sub-location, Tausa division, when they returned home in the morning after spending more than 10 hours in a bar on Christmas night.

Area assistant chief Chrispus Mwalangi, who reported the matter to the police, said the couple left the house on Monday night at 8pm and returned at 7am the following morning. “The problem seemed to have started in the bar and continued in the house,” he said.

MULTIPLE WOUNDS

County police commander Fred Ochieng said they found the woman’s body with multiple stab wounds. “The police found the woman lying in a pool of her blood,” Mr Ochieng said.

“A preliminary report shows that the deceased had seven stabs in the chest, 11 stabs in the back and three in the buttocks,” he said.

Mr Ochieng said the body was photographed and moved to Moi County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said police recovered and kept as an exhibit the knife which the suspect had used to kill his wife.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the murder, the police said the two seem to have quarrelled before leaving the entertainment joint.

The police boss said the suspect is in police custody and will be arraigned in court Thursday on a murder charge.

DISPUTE

Mr Ochieng advised couples to explore alternative dispute resolution mechanisms instead of using violence to settle differences.

“It is my advice to young couples to always seek the assistance of marriage counsellors, church leaders, village elders and their parents whenever there is a domestic dispute or conflict between them. There will always be peace and a solution whenever they use this approach,” he said.

Assistant chief Mwalangi said the two have been having marital problems characterised by frequent quarrels.

He said that on the material day, the woman burnt her husband’s clothes after arriving from the bar. “It was at this point that the suspect picked a quarrel with the woman and a fight ensued, leading to the woman’s death,” he said.