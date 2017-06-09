By LUCY MKANYIKA

National Supper Alliance (Nasa) principals are to tour Taita Taveta in a bid to consolidate the coalition’s support in the county.

This comes after some key leaders in the opposition in the county decamped to Jubilee.

Senator Dan Mwazo and Woman Representative Joyce Lay ditched ODM in March to vie for gubernatorial and senatorial seats respectively on Jubilee tickets.

Governor John Mruttu also ditched ODM after what he termed as unfairness in the recent concluded party primaries.

He will now defend his seat as an independent candidate.

LOST TO MWADEGHU

Mr Mruttu lost to Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu in the disputed ODM primaries.

In a recent interview, Mr Mruttu said he was yet to decide who to back for the presidency.

“I cannot disclose that now because of what I [went] through during the primaries. I am still thinking about it,” he said.

Prior to the primaries, Mr Mruttu was a close ally of Mr Odinga, which made many to believe that he would be handed a direct ticket as a reward for being loyal to the party.

He said his disappointment with the party came after it failed to implement tribunal and court rulings which had ordered for repeat of the polls in five selected polling centres.

CANDIDATES

Other Nasa governor candidates are Granton Samboja (Wiper) and Jecinta Mwatela (Amani).

The Nasa principals will have a hard time campaigning for their individual party candidates bearing in mind they all support Mr Odinga’s bid.

The team, led by Mr Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will hold rallies in Taveta.

ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula will lead the second group to hold rallies in Mwatate and Wundanyi.

The two groups will then hold a major rally at Moi Stadium in Voi Town Friday evening.

The issue of land, water, title deeds, tourism, human-wildlife conflict, proposed Voi dry port, county headquarters and roads are expected to feature prominently in the campaigns.

The county hosts Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks which are key tourist attractions.

It is rich in minerals including gemstones and iron ore.