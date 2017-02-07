By LUCAS BARASA

The government has waived survey and registration fees for land owned by schools in the country.

Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said this will enable the institutions to easily get the crucial documents.

Speaking in Njukini, Taita-Taveta County, where Deputy President William Ruto issued title deeds to 800 people, Prof Kaimenyi said it is wrong for school heads to ask parents to pay for the processing of the title deeds.

He regretted that most schools in the country have no title deeds, saying that had led to the grabbing of their land.

National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri said action will be taken against people who have grabbed land belonging to schools, markets and hospitals in the county.

2.4M TITLE DEEDS

Prof Kaimenyi said 2.4 million title deeds have been processed since the Jubilee administration came to power.

Some 600,000 more are to be processed by June 2017.

He said the papers are not fake as claimed by opposition leaders.

"The documents are legitimate and valid,” Prof Kaimenyi said.

He said survey and registration fees for 800 beneficiaries of Ziwani settlement scheme titles were waived.

CHALLENGE OPPOSITION

Mr Ruto told Kenyans to challenge opposition leaders to show their development record ahead of the August 8 elections.

The DP said Kenyans should vote for leaders depending on their development record.

"Your vote is crucial in [the] development of the country,” he said.

Mr Ruto urged residents to register in large numbers as voters.

He named the building of the Mwatate-Taveta road as one of the achievements of the Jubilee administration.

Taita-Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo and MPs Naomi Shaban and Gideon Mung’aro hailed the Jubilee administration for issuing title deeds to Coast residents.

The residents, they said, had suffered for long due to lack of the documents.

The Coast region has been cited as leading in the number of squatters, the landless and land problems in the country.