Nurses in Taita Taveta County have defied orders to resume work after a two week nationwide strike that ended on Wednesday.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) county secretary general, Boniface Mrashui, said the county government had refused to solve some of their grievances they had raised in September.

He said the nurses have vowed not to report work until the county government honours the agreement they had made with the nurses concerning promotions, escort and transfer allowances.

“We had informed the county Health officials that if the nationwide strike ends before they solve our grievances we will continue with the strike,” he said. Thursday.‎

A spot check by the Nation at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi revealed that operations were at stand still.

However, a few nurses who had reported to work said their union leaders were forcing them not to resume duty.

“I don’t think it is right to let people suffer yet the industrial strike was called off yesterday. Those of us who have reported to work have received messages from union officials demanding we go back home,” said a nurse at the hospital.

Only a handful of patients had turned up to seek treatment in the hospital.

“I came here in the morning after I heard that the nurse’s strike had been called off. I have not received treatment and I think I will be forced to seek attention at the nearest private hospital,” said a patient, Joseph Mwaponda.

Taita Taveta Health Services director, Dr John Logedi said the department had convened a meeting with the union to resolve their issues.

Speaking at the hospital, Dr Logedi said the nurses were not genuine with their stand because the county government has been looking into their issues.

“The issues they are raising are not genuine at all. The grievances they are raising are continuous and we have been solving them since we signed the agreement,” he said.

Health Services executive, Gifton Mkaya said he had talked with the union’s national general secretary Seth Panyako to ask his members to return to work.

“We cannot allow this to happen because the strike ended yesterday. We have been asking for a meeting with the county union officials but they have been turning down our requests to meet them,” he said.