By LUCY MKANYIKA

One person has Wednesday morning died on the spot while three others have been seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control at Tsavo River in Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to the police who had arrived at the scene, the vehicle hit a pothole making the driver to lose control.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi, had four occupants.

Kibwezi OCPD, Mr Leonard Kimaiyo, said the injured were rushed to Kibwezi Hospital for treatment.

Mr Kimaiyo asked motorists to be careful during this festive season.

“Motorists should avoid speeding especially along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway. It is sad to lose people during this festive season,” he said.

Motorists driving on the highway have said that potholes along Ndii-Tsavo River stretch have caused many accidents.

“The government should ensure that this part of the road is repaired to avoid accidents. I have personally seen uncountable accidents along this stretch all caused by these potholes,” said a truck driver, Mr Yusuf Salim.

At the same time, two passengers escaped death after their vehicle hit a trailer-truck at Canaan in Voi, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to eye witnesses, the driver of the speeding vehicle caused the accident after it hit the side of the trailer which was trying to park along the highway.