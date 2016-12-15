By LUCY MKANYIKA

By BRIAN OCHARO

It was joy and jubilation Wednesday afternoon at the Taita Taveta University following the award of a charter to the institution.

The university, a constituent college of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, was among eight constituent colleges that President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded charters in Nairobi on October 7, 2016.

Residents and the university staff were joined by its chancellor, Dr Sally Kosgei, Governor‎ John Mruttu, Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu and leaders from other coastal counties to officially receive the charter.

Governor Mruttu said his government is ready to partner with the university in making it a world class institution.

“Universities equip learners with knowledge to steer the growth of a nation. The award of the charter is a remarkable achievement that will enable us to be in line with other nations,” Mr Mruttu said.

To ensure that the institution becomes a centre of excellence for mining, Governor Mruttu said the county government will sponsor one PhD student every year for the next 10 years.

“This is a journey and I assure continuous support to the institution for development to be realised in this area,” he said.

Governor‎ John Mruttu (left) and Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu welcome Dr Sally Kosgei, the Chancellor of Taita Taveta University during celebrations to mark the award of a charter to the institution held on December 14, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

HOUSES FOR STAFF, STUDENTS

The governor also said that they are engaging with the National Housing Cooperation to put up houses near the institution to accommodate staff and students who fail to secure accommodation in the institution.

Mr Kazungu said the government has selected the institution as a mining institute in the country.

He said the government will soon roll out mining programmes in the institution.

“It is a very critical pillar in the achievement of vision 2030. It is an opportunity for our people to take education seriously so that they can spearhead development in this area,” he said.

Minister Kazungu said the government is constructing a gemstone centre in Voi to add value to minerals found within the county.

The county is endowed with vast mineral deposits especially within the Tsavo National Park and ranches.

“The centre is ninety per cent complete. We want value addition to be done here in Voi. We want the mining sector to surpass tourism and agriculture which are considered to be key economic drivers in the country,” he said.

Dr Sally Kosgei, the Chancellor of Taita Taveta University during celebrations to mark the award of a charter to the institution. The colourful ceremony was held at the institution on December 14, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

MINERAL DEPOSITS

He said the Ministry of Mining is yet to conduct an airborne geophysical survey of mineral deposits in the country.

Dr Kosgei on her part said she will spearhead collaborations with other international universities to make the institution a leading mining, environment and resource centre.

“I will play my part as the first chancellor and I urge other stakeholders like the county and the national government to work with us,” he said.

The university received a boost after German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) committed Sh80 million to set up a Kenyan-German centre of excellence for mining in the college.

The university’s acting vice-chancellor, Hamadi Boga, said three German universities have partnered with the institution to establish the centre.