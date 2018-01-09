All occupants of the personal car died on the spot while the driver of the trailer escaped unhurt.

By LUCY MKANYIKA

Three people died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a trailer at Manyani area in Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Tuesday morning.

According to the police the 5am crash involved a personal car and a trailer which was heading to Nairobi.

“The driver of the personal vehicle which was heading to Mombasa was overtaking a fleet of vehicles and collided head on with the truck,” said Voi OCPD Joseph Chesire.

He said all occupants in the vehicle died on the spot while the driver of the trailer escaped unhurt.

CAUTION

The OCPD urged motorists to be careful while driving along the highway.

He said the police will not spare anyone found flaunting traffic rules.

“Many of these accidents occur due to human error. If drivers follow the traffic rules then some of these accidents could be avoided,” he said.

The crash comes barely two days after two people died after their vehicle rolled at Josa area in Mwatate sub county, Taita Taveta County.