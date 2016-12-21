By LUCY MKANYIKA

More than 600 demonstrators from Sagalla in Taita Taveta County Tuesday blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway to protest against increased cases of human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The protestors disrupted traffic flow along the busy highway for over three hours.

Police from the Voi Police Station had to intervene to ease traffic flow which had built up along the Kasarani-Maungu stretch.

Efforts by police to block the residents from interrupting motorists proved futile, forcing the road users to wait for hours before proceeding with their journey.

Led by Sagalla Ward representative Godwin Kilele, the residents said they had resorted to block the busy highway to force the government to listen to their cries.

Cromwel Mwachai said all his crops had been destroyed by marauding elephants.

APPEAL TO KWS

"All crops in my farm were cleared by elephants. It means I will be forced to rely on relief food because of the wildlife menace," he said.

Mr Mwachai said efforts to reach Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have been futile.

"I have never seen these officers come to us to see how our crops have been destroyed. It means they are not capable of containing their wildlife in the park" he said.

Residents who border Tsavo National Park have been complaining of increased cases of human-wildlife conflict.

Another resident, Ms Maria Mwandata, said their lives are in danger due to the presence of elephants in Kirumbi Village.

"We don't allow our children to play outside our homestead. We even share water with elephants at our local borehole," she said.