By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

Governor John Mruttu has urged Taita Taveta residents to sell some of their livestock to save them from being ravaged by drought that has hit most parts of the county.

Speaking in Majengo, Taveta sub-county, Governor Mruttu said lack of enough rainfall has led to lack of water and pasture for livestock.

He noted the residents might lose their livestock if they fail to trim them to a manageable number.

“The county is facing harsh climate conditions so I urge you to keep livestock which you will be able to manage,” he urged.

More than 71, 000 residents are facing starvation.

The worst affected areas are Kishushe, Mlilo, Kasigau, Bughuta, Maktau.

Increased cases of human-wildlife conflicts in these areas have seen many crops destroyed by elephants from Tsavo National Park.

The county boss advised farmers to take advantage of high food prices to sell their agricultural produce.

Taveta is known to produce various agricultural produce like tomatoes, onions, maize and bananas.

“This is the time to sell your produce because food prices have gone up,” he said.

Last week, the county government said it will embark on a livestock vaccination exercise in all parts of the county.

"The county government and National Drought Management Authority will also ensure that they provide supplementary feeds in affected areas.