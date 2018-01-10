Crocodiles keep away hotel investors in Tana River

By STEPHEN ODUOR

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has called on investors to build hotels and resorts along the banks of River Tana.

This, he said, would improve the county’s economy by boosting tourism.

“We intend to make maximum use of our greatest resource which is the river Tana. Investors in the hospitality sector can build hotels and resorts along the river banks and create scenic atmosphere that will attract tourists from all over,” he said.

He however cited the crocodiles as the biggest challenge as no meaningful investment could take place if the reptiles are not contained.

Mr Godhana said he has proposed creation of crocodile free zones where investors will put up their facilities.