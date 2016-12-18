Governor Dado responds to MP's disrespectful behaviour

By GALGALO BOCHA

Tana River Governor Hussein Dado has said he is unhinged by an MPs action of splashing water on him and the county commissioner during Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday.

Speaking to Nation on phone, Mr Dado said although he did not expect the incident to happen, it did bother him to elicit a reaction before the gathering.

Galole MP Hassan Dukicha splashed water from a bottle on the governor and County Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru.

“I left it to members of the public to make their own judgment. If I would have reacted in a different way, people would have regarded all of us as mad. I let him do his madness,” Mr Dado said.

He said he has forgiven the legislator and that everyone has the right to criticise his development record.

"We have constructed tarmac roads in Hola town, which is the only county headquarters in the whole republic without an inch of tarmac road since we attained our independence in 1964.

"This is among 10 flagships projects my government has undertaken," he said.

The Governor also dismissed Mr Dukicha-led G8 Movement, which is his re-election next year.

“I am not going to respond to them because doing so would make the outfit popular. Let them go to the electorates,” the governor said.