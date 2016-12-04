By GALGALO BOCHA

Tana River Governor Hussein Dado has reshuffled his government to streamline service delivery and weed out corruption.

The governor moved embattled Mohamed Salim to water and environment docket from finance.

Mr Salim was the subject of a successful impeachment early this year by county assembly.

He has since moved to the High Court to challenge his impeachment and the matter is still pending for determination.

The governor has now appointed Said Hantiro Bakero to run the affairs of planning and finance department with Mr Ahmed Barako as the chief officer after being moved from the roads docket.

Former chief officer finance and planning Boba Abdalla was also transferred to livestock and fisheries department to replace Dr Paul Mwamburi who was moved to roads docket.

The changes affected all senior officers in finance department, with only director of finance Francis Ngigi the only senior officer who was spared.

Mr Dado appointed Issa Berhe acting director procurement.

Former director of procurement Swaleh Salat has been moved to office of the governor, in charge of special programmes.

“There has been a problem in the department of finance and these changes will streamline and create efficiency in provision of services,” Mr Dado said.

The greatest beneficiary of the reshuffle is Mr Said Bakero Hantiro who was promoted from a director of finance to the executive member position.

Mr Hantiro was vetted on Monday by the county assembly committee on appointments but lasted for only four days in that docket before being moved to the planning and finance docket.

Mr Hantiro, 50, is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in financial management.