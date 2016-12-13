By GALGALO BOCHA

Galole MP Hassan Dukicha on Monday shocked residents when he poured water on Tana River Governor Hussein Dado and County Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru at the Hola Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations that the legislator led rowdy youth to disrupt.

Mr Dukicha stormed the event while drinking water from a bottle that he then poured on Mr Dado and Mr Nakoru.

He was accompanied by youth and boda boda riders who were chanting slogans.

The youth, donning white T-shirts with the inscriptions ‘G8 Movement’ and ‘I am a member’, arrived at the stadium in pickup trucks and motorcycles led by the MP.

Mr Dukicha was apparently irritated after security officers blocked his team from accessing the dais.

The youth carried the MP on their shoulders but security officers forced them to put him down and only allowed him and a few aspirants to proceed to the dais.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Dukicha was rattled by remarks directed at him by an unspecified opponent seated behind him on the dais before he threw the bottle of water towards the governor and county commissioner.

Mr Dado and Mr Nakoru were not moved by the embarrassing incident and only watched as the drama unfolded.

Contacted for comment, the county commissioner dismissed Mr Dukicha’s action as an inconsequential incident.

Mr Dado was not immediately available for comment but his director of communication Galgallo Fayo confirmed the incident.