The child’s case has sparked uproar among women leaders in the region.

By STEPHEN ODUOR

The body of a four-year-old girl who allegedly succumbed to injuries after being raped in Chewani, Tana River County, has been exhumed.

Speaking to the Nation, Tana River police boss Sylvester Githongo said the body was exhumed following a court order so that further examination could be done to establish the cause of her death.

The child was allegedly raped by a 43-year-old man who has since been arrested and charged.