By BONIFACE MWANGI

Tana River County Governor accompanied by a team of experts will this week visit the Murang'a water tunnel on a fact finding mission.

It is after this visit that Governor Hussein Dado will make his decision on whether to back the project or reject it.

“Till now I have not made my mind simply because I have not visited the site to see how the Tana River which we highly depend on will be affected,” Mr Dado the Nation.

The construction of Sh6.8billion water tunnel funded by the World Bank is expected to supply water to Nairobi.

According to the ministry of Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, they are targeting to harvest the flood water from the river and this according to him will not affect the flow of the river.

But the Governor said although he supports national government’s projects aimed at improving the lives of people, he first has to visit the site and learn more about it just to make sure his people don’t suffer in the end.

Mr Dado said his government is using Sh300, 000 million per day to distribute water to residents who are facing water shortage.

He said due to drought, they have been compelled to use 54 water bowsers of which seven are for the national government while the rest are hired by the county.

“We decided to start distributing water to my constituents after two people died while trying to draw water from deep wells,” he said.

The two old men died after walls of wells they were drawing water from collapsed on them in Asa and Galole.

Mr Dado said they have been distributing clean water in affected areas within the county for the last one and half months.

At the same time he said his administration had bought and donated food worth Sh160 million to affected households before the national government moved in last week.

Currently, he said 97,000 households have been affected but those that are fully stressed are 46,000.

The national government through the ministry of Devolution moved in last week and donated more than 60,000 bags of maize, 30,000 bags of rice and 50,000 bags of beans.