Three children died on Tuesday morning after the house they were sleeping in caught fire at Makawani village in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The parents of the two boys and a girl were away when the fire suspected to have been sparked by electricity from a solar panel started.

Makawani Assistant Chief Jamleck Mugambi said the house was completely destroyed in the 7.30am incident.

“The parents had gone to the farm and left the house closed,” said Mr Mugambi.

James Muthee, a neighbour said they heard some noise and on arriving at the scene, they found the entire house engulfed in a blaze.

“It consumed everything,” Mr Muthee said.