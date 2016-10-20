By ALEX NJERU

Some Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly members have declined to support a motion to scrutinize the character of Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi Mati following his claims that his bodyguard had robbed him of Sh3.5 million.

Speaking in Chuka town yesterday, four nominated MCAs, led by Faith Njeri and James Mutembei, said the matter should be left to the investigative arms of government.

Ms Njeri said the motion by Gatunga Ward Representative Muthengi Mubiu seeking to know the source of the millions that the deputy governor carries in cash has a hidden agenda.

She said this is not the first time a motion has been presented to the House concerning the character of Dr Mati and failed to go through.

“We will not append our signatures to support the motion because two motions of impeaching the deputy governor have been tabled in the assembly and later withdrawn by the mover without a convincing explanation,” said Ms Njeri.

Mr Mutembei said the courts should be allowed to deal with the case but called for thorough scrutiny of the source of the money.

“We unsuccessfully tried two times to impeach Dr Mati when he was heading the department of finance and we will not support a similar motion again because it will not go far,” said Mr Mutembei.

He said the motion could be meant to convince the public that the assembly is protecting their resources.

According to sources in the assembly, the mover of the motion is under great pressure from some vocal MCAs and may withdraw it soon.