Tharaka-Nithi MCAs against motion to scrutinise deputy governor's character

Thursday October 20 2016

Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi

Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi Mati. Gatunga Ward Representative Muthengi Mubiu has tabled a motion seeking to scrutinise the deputy governor following his claims that he was robbed of Sh3.5 million by his bodyguard. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • Earlier this month the deputy governor accused his bodyguard of stealing Sh3.5 million from him.
  • Some ward representatives want to know the source of the millions that the deputy governor carries in cash.
  • Others said the matter should be left to the investigative arms of government.
By ALEX NJERU
More by this Author

Some Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly members have declined to support a motion to scrutinize the character of Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi Mati following his claims that his bodyguard had robbed him of Sh3.5 million.

Speaking in Chuka town yesterday, four nominated MCAs, led by Faith Njeri and James Mutembei, said the matter should be left to the investigative arms of government.

Ms Njeri said the motion by Gatunga Ward Representative Muthengi Mubiu seeking to know the source of the millions that the deputy governor carries in cash has a hidden agenda.

She said this is not the first time a motion has been presented to the House concerning the character of Dr Mati and failed to go through.

“We will not append our signatures to support the motion because two motions of impeaching the deputy governor have been tabled in the assembly and later withdrawn by the mover without a convincing explanation,” said Ms Njeri.

Mr Mutembei said the courts should be allowed to deal with the case but called for thorough scrutiny of the source of the money.

Related Content

“We unsuccessfully tried two times to impeach Dr Mati when he was heading the department of finance and we will not support a similar motion again because it will not go far,” said Mr Mutembei.

He said the motion could be meant to convince the public that the assembly is protecting their resources.

According to sources in the assembly, the mover of the motion is under great pressure from some vocal MCAs and may withdraw it soon.

Related Stories

5 days ago

Deputy governor faulted for carrying millions in cash

In meetings, public gatherings and on social media, the residents have called on police to conduct thorough investigations.