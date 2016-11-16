AP officer opens fire, disrupts court session...

By ALEX NJERU

An Administration Police officer disrupted an open court session on Wednesday after he opened fire indiscriminately at Kathangacini in Tharaka-Nithi forcing those present including suspects scamper for safety.

It was not clear why Sergeant Nathan Erupe fired in the air twice as the court was in session.

Five suspects facing criminal charges escaped but two of them were later arrested.

Armed with a G3 riffle, he proceeded to the market and fired in the air forcing traders to seek refuge in nearby buildings.

Gatunga police boss Hesbon Kandenge said the errant officer was later cornered, arrested and taken into custody Gatunga Police Station.

“We are continuing with investigations to establish the motive behind the shooting after which we will take him to court,” said Mr Kandenge.

The incident comes barely a month after another police officer based at Gatunga Police Station stabbed a colleague with a knife twice.

The officer also snatched the colleague’s pistol and started looking for a senior officer in the market centre.

He was later arrested and taken to court.

Mr Kandenge said there is need for officers to be open to dialogue whenever they have challenges rather than misuse firearms.