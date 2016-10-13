By DARLINGTON MANYARA

Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi's bodyguard Administration Police Constable Josphat Kipyegon has surrendered to police in Meru.

He shocked officers on Thursday morning saying he did not steal anything from the politician.

He has also surrendered his Ceska firearm and denied any wrongdoing.

"He surrendered to us at about 6am. What he has told us is that he just alighted from the vehicle and did not take the bag alleged to have the Sh3.5 million the governor says he robbed him at gun point.

“We are still holding him and l will brief you on our proceedings after some time," said a detective privy to the investigations.