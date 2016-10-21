County, national government employees clash over offices

“Chuka town where the national leaders have been residing since 2013 is about 30 kilometers from the headquarters at Kathwana making it impossible to offer better services to locals,” said Mr Ragwa.

The governor said there has been no effort by the national officials to relocate to the headquarters despite the county allocating land for construction of their offices.

He added that most of the essential projects from the national government which should have been established at the county headquarters like the Huduma Centre, High Court, and stadium are in Chuka town.

“I wonder if there is a plan of relocating the county headquarters to Chuka,” he said.

Dr Mati said national celebrations will be conducted on a rotational programme in all constituencies.

He faulted the county commissioner Ms Florence Amoit for refusing to attend the celebrations at Marimanti. Ms Amoit however presided over another event at county headquarters in Kathwana.

“We must bring the celebrations closer to the people to strengthen the spirit of devolution and I believe that is why even President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Machakos County today,” said Dr Mati on Thursday.

Mukothima Ward MCA Gataya Mwenda said he will next week table a motion that will compel the national leaders led by county commissioner to relocate to Kathwana.

Mr Ragwa hired 22 school buses, 10 matatus and other vehicles to ferry residents across the county, nearly paralysing the Kathwana event.

The governor was flanked by Tharaka MP Mburi Muiru, women representative Beatrice Nkatha and all elected members of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly.

On Wednesday, the two asked residents to attend the celebrations at their respective venues.

Mr Ragwa said the leaders had agreed that the celebrations should be rotated in Tharaka, Maara and Chuka/Igambangombe but Ms Amoit denied.