County to build Sh280m stadium to boost growth

By ALEX NJERU

Thara-Nithi county government is set to construct a stadium that will cost Sh280 million in efforts to promote growth.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki said the facility, which is one of five mini-stadiums to be constructed in the county, will boost the economy.

He said youths will also benefit by being hired to carry out construction work.

“The work will create job opportunities for many people especially youths,” he said.

The legislature said the tendering process is ongoing and the work will start before December.

“Tendering process will be complete by next week and work will start before the end of the year,” Mr Njuki said.

He asked investors to start building high class restaurants which will be used by players and other guests.

Kirubia Stadium will be in Chuka Town.

Mr Njuki was speaking during the commissioning of seven offices built using National Government Constituency Development Fund.