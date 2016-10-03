County to build Sh280m stadium to boost growth

Tuesday October 4 2016

He said construction of a stadium in Chuka town will start before December this year. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki addresses the public in Chuka on October 1, 2016 after commissioning offices. He said construction of a stadium in Chuka town will start before December this year. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • He asked investors to start building high class restaurants which will be used by players and other guests.
By ALEX NJERU
More by this Author

Thara-Nithi county government is set to construct a stadium that will cost Sh280 million in efforts to promote growth.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki said the facility, which is one of five mini-stadiums to be constructed in the county, will boost the economy.

He said youths will also benefit by being hired to carry out construction work.

“The work will create job opportunities for many people especially youths,” he said.

The legislature said the tendering process is ongoing and the work will start before December.

“Tendering process will be complete by next week and work will start before the end of the year,” Mr Njuki said.

He asked investors to start building high class restaurants which will be used by players and other guests.

Kirubia Stadium will be in Chuka Town.

Mr Njuki was speaking during the commissioning of seven offices built using National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Edited by Philip Momanyi