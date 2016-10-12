By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Mate Muriithi was on Wednesday morning robbed of Sh3.5 million at gunpoint by his bodyguard at his home in Kinoru Stadium.

Police say Dr Muriithi had just arrived at his homestead in when the Administration Police (AP) bodyguard attacked him and grabbed the bag that contained the cash.

Dr Mureithi attempted to resist but the AP, identified as Constable Josphat Kipyegon threatened to shoot him, forcing him to flee for his life.

During the commotion, the bodyguard based at the Marimanti AP camp, left his shoes behind.

The deputy governor told the police that he had sold a piece of land at Kathwana in Tharaka Nithi.

Eastern Region Police Commander Gideon Amalla said they are pursuing the officer.