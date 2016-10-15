By ALEX NJERU

A robbery claim by Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi Mati has caused uproar among local leaders and residents on why the county leader carries millions in cash.

In meetings, public gatherings and on social media, the residents have called on police to conduct thorough investigations on the source of Sh3.5 million that he alleges was robbed at gunpoint by his bodyguard, Constable Josphat Kipyegon on Wednesday in Meru Town.

Speaking on Friday when launching a four-kilometre Kibumbu-Chuka University tarmac road, Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Chuka/Igambangombe MP Muthomi Njuki asked police to establish whether the alleged robbery is true and the source of the money.

On August 9, police from Marimanti, led by OCPD Dominic Mukoma, thwarted a planned robbery at Dr Mati’s residence in Tunyai in the county.

The suspected robbers armed with pangas tried to enter the deputy governor’s home but were repulsed by police who had laid an ambush.

According to police, the suspects wanted to steal Sh20 million cash alleged to be stored in sacks in the house.

Dr Mati has also another case in Meru court which he accuses a contractor of swindling him Sh480,000.

All this raises more questions on why he does not bank his money and the source with some locals arguing that the millions could be stolen from the county.

Prof Kindiki said the leaders have not done any development with billions given by the national government and that collected as revenue.

Mr Njuki said Dr Mati and his boss Samuel Ragwa have completely failed the county and could not account for millions.

Dr Mati is also said to have constructed a fuelling station, bought existing mansions in various towns and other properties during the four years of his leadership.

SCRUTINISE CHARACTER

Following the money cases, Gatunga Member of Tharaka-Nithi MCA Muthengi Mubiu has handed to the Speaker a motion seeking a scrutiny of Dr Mati’s character.

“The deputy governor is a leader and always being said to have millions in cash raises concern whether he could be stealing from the public,” said Mr Mubiu.

The MCA said if the deputy governor’s character is found questionable, he will further table an impeachment motion.

Speaking to media at Chuka Town Friday, four nominated members of Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly said Dr Mati was dropped from docket of finance executive following uproar over misuse of funds.

On popular "Tharaka-Nithi County Speakers" Facebook page, a platform where youth discuss emerging issues, members are aggrieved by the county leader’s character.

Most of them argue the millions of money carried in cash could be belonging to the public.

Meanwhile, the governor has maintained that police should be allowed to conduct their investigations and asked leaders and residents to refrain from speculating on such a sensitive matter.